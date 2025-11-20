Just Released

Let’s Paint Iowa Beautiful – 2026 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grants Now Open!

(November 19, 2025) – Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful continue their longstanding partnership of brightening communities across the state through the Paint Iowa Beautiful grant program.

The Paint Iowa Beautiful program provides grant recipients free paint to support a wide range of public service and community betterment projects, from restoring park shelters and historic landmarks to brightening main street facades and public murals. Thousands of gallons of paint have been donated to various community groups to keep up the appearance of local buildings, facilities, and parks.

“Keep Iowa Beautiful is honored to continue our partnership with Diamond Vogel to award paint to these community betterment projects,” said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. “We’re proud to support Iowans who are taking action to make their towns more beautiful places to live, work, and play.”

In its twenty-two-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded enough paint to cover over FIVE MILLION square feet of surfaces for 1,651 community projects across Iowa. In 2025, 87 grants were given out, the average grant award was 8 gallons and most awards ranged between 5-10 gallons.

Applications for the grant are due February 12th, 2026. For complete programs guidelines, please visit keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-scholarships/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful.