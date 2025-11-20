Just Released

Clive Wins National Award for Trust in Government

The City received the designation for achieving some of the highest resident ratings in the 2024 National Community Survey.

CLIVE, IA – Clive has been named the National Champion for Excellence in Trust in Government by Polco’s Best in Governance Awards – an honor reserved for communities that earn the highest scores in the National Community Survey. The City stood out among hundreds of communities surveyed over the past 18 months, achieving top-tier national benchmark ratings in nearly every trust-related measure. Clive ranked number one for residents’ overall confidence in municipal government out of 330 peer communities across the U.S. The City ranked number five for the value of services in taxes paid out of 397 peer communities across the U.S.

“Clive received exceptionally high marks for transparency, responsiveness, and ethical leadership from its residents. We are honored by our residents’ high level of trust in the City, and we look forward to their feedback again when the 2026 Resident Satisfaction Survey starts this spring,” said Mayor John Edwards.

Clive completed the 2024 Clive Resident Survey in partnership with the National Research Center (NRC) and Polco. This survey tool helps city staff and elected officials identify trends in resident opinions, benchmark Clive’s performance against hundreds of communities, and prioritize projects and future opportunities. Visit cityofclive.com to view the 2024 Clive Resident Survey.

Every year Polco holds the Best in Governance Awards, which highlight jurisdictions that receive the highest resident ratings for local government performance. Learn more about the Best in Governance Awards at blog.polco.us.