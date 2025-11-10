DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS NAMES MONICA HOLT AS NEXT PRESIDENT & CEO

Just Released

Former Kennedy Center executive to begin January 2026, succeeding Jeff Chelesvig after 30 years of leadership.

DES MOINES, IA (Nov. 10, 2025) – Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) proudly announces Monica Holt , a nationally recognized arts leader and former senior vice president of artistic planning at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as its next president and chief executive officer. Holt will assume the role in January 2026, following the retirement of Jeff Chelesvig, who concludes his 30-year tenure later this month.

“It is an honor to join Des Moines Performing Arts, an institution whose national reputation for artistic excellence is matched by its deep roots and community connections in Des Moines and throughout Iowa,” said Holt. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to build on Jeff Chelesvig’s remarkable legacy while working alongside DMPA’s passionate staff and board to ensure the arts remain central to the lives of Americans at every stage. Together, we’ll strengthen DMPA’s role as both a world-class presenter and a vital community partner.”

Throughout her 16 years with The Kennedy Center , Holt held several key leadership roles and earned a standing as a collaborative, forward-looking innovator within the Center and in the industry. As senior vice president of artistic planning, she spearheaded transformative institutional strategies to attract audiences and drive revenue, stewarded a $110+ million budget, and led programming for over 2,000 events across all art forms, reaching over two million patrons annually. Known for her deep commitment to nurturing talent and creating dynamic, responsive teams, Holt pioneered initiatives and partnerships across sectors and championed the essential role performing arts centers play in fostering community wellbeing.

Before leading the artistic division at The Kennedy Center, Holt served as director of marketing, where she built and led a dynamic team focused on brand storytelling, predictive financial modeling, and expanded audience engagement for the Center, Washington National Opera, and National Symphony Orchestra. She is an Emmy Award-winning executive producer and hosts the arts and culture industry podcast CI to Eye.

“Monica’s experience at The Kennedy Center and her track record of leading high-impact initiatives are impressive,” said Ardis Kelley, chair of Des Moines Performing Arts Board of Directors. “Her proven ability to foster collaboration, embrace innovation, and deepen community connections – while maintaining the highest standards of artistic excellence – makes her the ideal leader to guide DMPA forward. We’re thrilled to welcome her to Des Moines.”