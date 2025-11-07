Just Released

Give the Gift of Joy With The Salvation Army of Greater Des Moines This Holiday Season

The bells are ringing tomorrow thru December 24th

Des Moines, IA (November 6, 2025) — With more individuals and families facing hardship this holiday season, The Salvation Army of Greater Des Moines is stepping up to meet the rising demand for support. To ensure critical services remain available through the holidays and beyond, the organization is aiming to raise $1.2 million and is calling on the local community to help make it possible.

Last year, The Salvation Army of Greater Des Moines served 27,705 total persons, provided 45,361 meals through their Mobile Breakfast Feeding Program, and offered life-changing support through programs, including our Clive food pantry, summer day camp, adult and youth activities, Christmas assistance and more. The generosity of the public plays a vital role in bringing hope, comfort, and joy to those in need.

“The holidays can be incredibly tough for those already struggling to make ends meet,” said Major Dan Hull, Capital Area Commander. “But we’ve also seen how compassionate our community can be. Every donation, large or small, helps one of our neighbors move one step closer to stability and peace. Together, we’re making a difference.”

The Red Kettle Campaign directly supports programs such as Angel Tree, where gifts from generous donors bring holiday joy to children and seniors who might otherwise go without. Funds raised during the campaign also support essential year-round services, including help with rent, utilities, and food. The Salvation Army of Greater Des Moines also continues to offer Emergency Disaster Services ensuring those in need receive both immediate relief and long-term support.

Here are several ways to give and get involved with The Salvation Army of Greater Des Moines this holiday season:

Donate cash, coins, or checks at any Red Kettle

Give a one-time or monthly sustaining gift at DesMoinesRedKettle.org

Make a digital donation at the Red Kettle via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo

Contribute cryptocurrency donations, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other supported tokens, through the secure Engiven platform at SalvationArmyUSA.org

Volunteer to ring the bell at a Red Kettle by registering at RegisterToRing.com

Support the Angel Tree program by providing gifts for children thru our Walmart gift registry

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please contact The Salvation Army Capital Area Command at 515-282-3599 for help. Applications for Angel Tree assistance are being accepted online at www.SAangeltree.org thru November 21st.