Just Released

Iowa Finance Authority Awards more than $5.7 Million for Homelessness Assistance Initiatives

(DES MOINES) – The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors today approved more than $5.7 million in grants to assist 42 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2026 calendar year.

“Iowa’s greatest housing needs include support for individuals with the lowest incomes who are at risk of homelessness,” said Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham. “Through strong partnerships with homeless service providers across the state, these awards will support many Iowans in their time of crisis and on their path to housing stability.”

Individuals in need of homelessness assistance should visit iowahousinghelp.com or call the coordinated entry system at 833-739-0065. Residents of Des Moines or Polk County should call centralized intake at 515-248-1850. Residents in the Siouxland area should visit siouxlandhomeless.org or call 712-224-5247.

The funding is made available through the State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund (SAF) and the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) programs.

The Iowa Finance Authority conducted competitive application processes for the ESG and SAF programs, while HOPWA funding is distributed by formula based upon Iowa Department of Public Health data. Applications were scored in several categories, including program design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance, budget and grants management.

Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG)

The primary purpose of the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program is to help Iowans and their families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness. Examples of eligible services include rental and other emergency financial assistance, street outreach, case management and supportive services. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and by the Iowa Finance Authority in Iowa. Twenty-seven agencies were awarded a total of more than $3 million in 2026 Emergency Solutions Grant program funds.

Shelter Assistance Fund (SAF)

The State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund program provides assistance to help with the costs of operations of homeless and domestic violence shelters, essential services for individuals in shelters and evaluation and reporting services. Twenty-two agencies were awarded a total of more than $1.4 million in 2026 Shelter Assistance Fund grants.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS is a federal program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to assist persons who have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and their families who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Five agencies were awarded a total of more than $1.2 million in 2026 Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grants.

The awards list is available here.