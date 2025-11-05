Just Released

Weary Ramblers Win Josie Award in Nashville

[NASHVILLE, TN] –Weary Ramblers won the 2025 Josie Music Award in the “Song of the Year – Americana Duo/Group/Collab” category with their song “Pretty Lights of Denver.” The Iowa-based duo, featuring Chad Elliott and Kathryn Fox, traveled to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN on Nov. 2 to accept the award.

In addition to winning the Americana Song of the Year award, they were also nominated for “Duo of the Year – Americana” & “Music Video of the Year (Performance Focused/Duo-Group).”

This honor comes on the heels of several recent wins for the Weary Ramblers. They are winners of the 2025 Iowa Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and winners of the 21st annual International Acoustic Music Awards in the “Best Group/Duo” category.

Their second album, Driftwood, just released on Oct. 31, 2025 and they expect big things from it. Their debut album in 2024, Weary Ramblers, garnered attention such as being #1 on the Contemporary Folk Album chart for 7 weeks.

Learn more about Weary Ramblers, visit www.wearyramblers.com.