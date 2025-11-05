Just Released

VOTERS APPROVE DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND ISSUE

Des Moines voters approved the Des Moines Public Schools bond issue in Tuesday’s election, with 92% of the precincts reporting, the bond measure has 73.8% of the vote.

This means that DMPS will be able to implement its Reimagining Education plan. Over the next five years, DMPS will move forward with significant improvements to students’ experience, including Signature Schools, enhanced STEM and career and technical education (CTE) opportunities, and improved athletics and arts facilities.

“This outcome will have a transformational impact on each pre-K–12 student,” said Interim Superintendent Matt Smith. “We are so grateful to our voters for their support, and we are especially thankful for all the work of the students, teachers, support staff and community members who developed this plan on the committee and who shared their feedback during our public engagements. And we couldn’t have done this without the citizen committee that campaigned for this bond. This was truly a community effort to make a difference for our students for generations to come.”

Smith said DMPS will be communicating regularly about the progress of implementing the Reimagining Education plan.