Just Released

Veridian Credit Union commits $100,000 to fight food insecurity in Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota

WATERLOO, Iowa (November 4, 2025) – Veridian Credit Union has pledged $100,000 to organizations and events that are fighting local food insecurity across Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska and Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The funds will be divided among area food banks, local pantries and events or programs offering free Thanksgiving meals.

“Like many credit unions, Veridian was founded on the need to support our communities and the people in them,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “The number of people facing food insecurity in our communities is growing, and it’s important that we support those working to address it – especially this holiday season.”

Recipient food banks and pantries include:

Food Bank of Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa

Food Bank for the Heartland – Omaha, Nebraska

Northeast Iowa Food Bank – Waterloo, Iowa

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) – Hiawatha, Iowa

People Reaching Out to People (PROP) – Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Coralville Food Pantry – Coralville, Iowa

Plentiful Pantry – Oelwein, Iowa

Independence Food Pantry – Independence, Iowa

Bremer County Food Pantry – Waverly, Iowa

In addition to feeding an estimated 1,300 people at Veridian’s 44th annual Mike & Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner in Waterloo later this month, a portion of the funds committed will be used to support similar free Thanksgiving meal events and programs, including:

The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Meal – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Heartland Hope Mission Thanksgiving Pantry – Omaha, Nebraska

Families Forward Thanksgiving Table – Des Moines, Iowa

Veridian employees also expect to serve more than 380 volunteer hours across the four events, providing an estimated 11,300 meals.

Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the people who use its products and services – its members. Nationally recognized among the top credit unions in the U.S. for returning value, Veridian offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.