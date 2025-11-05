Iowans Honored for Cancer Control Efforts

Just Released
Iowans Honored for Cancer Control Efforts11/5/2025
Coralville, IA – November 4, 2025 – Several individuals were honored last month at the Iowa Cancer Summit for their contributions to cancer control in Iowa.
The Des Moines Firefighters Local 4 received the Iowa Cancer Champion Award, which is given annually to an individual or organization that has demonstrated a commitment to reducing the burden of cancer in Iowa through work on policy, systems, and environmental change. Local 4 was instrumental in the passage of Iowa House File 969, which expands Iowa’s disability program to cover all cancers among career firefighters and first responders. In her nomination of the group, Rachel Schramm (North Liberty) said, “Local 4 members were a consistent, visible presence at the statehouse, joined by the families of fallen firefighters who carried photographs of their loved ones. Their unwavering efforts, alongside the Iowa Professional Fire Fighters Association, ensured that all Iowa firefighters now have stronger protections and support when facing a cancer diagnosis.”
The Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project team was honored with the Spirit of Collaboration Award, given annually to members of the Iowa Cancer Consortium who have shown an outstanding commitment to collaborative cancer control efforts in Iowa. The Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project provides local partners in each of Iowa’s 99 counties with actionable cancer data specific to their county so they can address cancer concerns and promote healthier communities. The team is led by the Iowa Cancer Registry and includes individuals from the Iowa Rural Health Association, University of Iowa Health Care Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Iowa Department of Health & Human Services, and the Iowa Cancer Consortium. In her nomination of the team, Jamie Gade (Iowa City) of Johnson County Public Health wrote, “I was so impressed by the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project this year. Dr. [Mary] Charlton and Dr. [Whitney] Zahnd both took time out of their busy schedules to accommodate a visit to Johnson County and many other counties to discuss the top cancers and what we can do to prevent these numbers from being so high. Their presentations were very informative but also accessible to the average person who is curious about cancer control and prevention in their community.”
Molly Zaver (Ankeny) was awarded the George Weiner Cancer Control Visionary Award. This award is given annually to an individual who has kept their sights on their long-term, big-picture goal and worked tirelessly to achieve their desired outcome in cancer control. Zaver was honored for founding Can Do Cancer following her own breast cancer diagnosis while a single mother of three. Can Do Cancer provides meals, house cleaning, education, and peer support to breast cancer patients in Central Iowa. The organization is currently expanding services to patients with other cancer diagnoses as well. In her nomination of Zaver, Dayna Boyles-Carpenter (Waukee) of Can Do Cancer wrote, “Molly’s lived experience, combined with her remarkable leadership, has built a grassroots model of patient-centered cancer support that continues to expand across Iowa. Her resilience, compassion, and commitment to service have not only touched the lives of countless patients and families, but also inspired community-wide awareness and advocacy.”