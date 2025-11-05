Iowans Honored for Cancer Control Efforts

Just Released

Coralville, IA – November 4, 2025 – Several individuals were honored last month at the Iowa Cancer Summit for their contributions to cancer control in Iowa.

The Des Moines Firefighters Local 4 received the Iowa Cancer Champion Award, which is given annually to an individual or organization that has demonstrated a commitment to reducing the burden of cancer in Iowa through work on policy, systems, and environmental change. Local 4 was instrumental in the passage of Iowa House File 969, which expands Iowa’s disability program to cover all cancers among career firefighters and first responders. In her nomination of the group, Rachel Schramm (North Liberty) said, “Local 4 members were a consistent, visible presence at the statehouse, joined by the families of fallen firefighters who carried photographs of their loved ones. Their unwavering efforts, alongside the Iowa Professional Fire Fighters Association, ensured that all Iowa firefighters now have stronger protections and support when facing a cancer diagnosis.”

The Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project team was honored with the Spirit of Collaboration Award, given annually to members of the Iowa Cancer Consortium who have shown an outstanding commitment to collaborative cancer control efforts in Iowa. The Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project provides local partners in each of Iowa's 99 counties with actionable cancer data specific to their county so they can address cancer concerns and promote healthier communities. The team is led by the Iowa Cancer Registry and includes individuals from the Iowa Rural Health Association, University of Iowa Health Care Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Iowa Department of Health & Human Services, and the Iowa Cancer Consortium. In her nomination of the team, Jamie Gade (Iowa City) of Johnson County Public Health wrote, "I was so impressed by the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project this year. Dr. [Mary] Charlton and Dr. [Whitney] Zahnd both took time out of their busy schedules to accommodate a visit to Johnson County and many other counties to discuss the top cancers and what we can do to prevent these numbers from being so high. Their presentations were very informative but also accessible to the average person who is curious about cancer control and prevention in their community."