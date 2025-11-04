Just Released

HOW TO RESERVE FREE THANKSGIVING MEAL DELIVERIES FROM HOPE MINISTRIES

DES MOINES, Iowa—On Thanksgiving Day, Hope Ministries will deliver free turkey dinners to people across the Greater Des Moines Area. The reservation phone line and online order form are open now.

Community members can reserve their Thanksgiving meal(s) online at www.hopeiowa.org or by calling (515) 265-4277, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The deadline to reserve meals is Wednesday, November 19, at 4:30 p.m.—unless the meal capacity is reached earlier.

Community members are encouraged to reserve meals as soon as possible. Meals will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will include turkey, potatoes, vegetables, a dinner roll and dessert.

Hope Ministries will be delivering to: Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Booneville, Carlisle, Cumming, Clive, Dallas Center, Des Moines, Granger, Grimes, Hartford, Indianola, Johnston, Martinsdale, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, Prole, Urbandale, Van Meter, Waukee, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

Hope Ministries is unable to deliver to towns not listed above.

Hope Ministries will also be serving a free Thanksgiving meal at Hope Café (1310 6th Avenue) from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome—no reservations needed.