Just Released

2025 Roast & Toast: Honoring Dolph Pulliam

Urban Dreams is proud to celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a milestone event — the 10th Annual Roast & Toast honoring Iowa legend and Drake Hall of Famer, Dolph Pulliam. Please join Urban Dreams and our partners in a celebration that reflects both our legacy and our future. On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., we will host our 10th Annual Roast & Toast at the Drake Olmsted Center (2875 University Ave).

Since 1985, Urban Dreams has empowered individuals to overcome barriers through employment, education, and advocacy. A trailblazer on and off the court, Dolph was a Drake University basketball star who helped lead the Bulldogs to the 1969 Final Four before becoming Iowa’s first African American television broadcaster. Over the decades, he served as a TV host, community leader, and university executive, earning numerous state and national awards for his lifelong commitment to service, equity, and outreach, which make him a perfect fit as our honoree.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support the Urban Dreams Youth Employment Program, empowering 25 youth ages 14 to 19 from Des Moines Public Schools. This initiative provides real-world job experience, cultivates soft skills, and promotes civic engagement, preparing the next generation to lead and thrive.

Urban Dreams is grateful to have Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel as the Presenting Sponsor. Other sponsors include Andersen Tax, Business Publication Corporation, Drake Diner, Chellie’s Sugar Shack, Crème, Molly’s Cupcakes Des Moines, The Bake Shoppe Des Moines, and more to provide guests with an unforgettably effervescent evening.

“Urban Dreams has always been about breaking barriers and building bridges. Honoring Dolph Pulliam, a true pioneer who turned his amazing athletic platform into a lifelong mission of service and equity, reminds us of what’s possible when determination meets purpose. His story embodies the values that have defined Urban Dreams for 40 years: resilience, opportunity, and community. Together, we celebrate not just 40 years of impact, but also the next generation of dreamers and doers shaping Iowa’s future. Thank you, Dolph, for Helping Us Help Others.” — Izaah Knox, Executive Director of Urban Dreams.

Please visit urbandreams.org or the Urban Dreams Facebook page to learn more about Urban Dreams.