Just Released

Fareway Launches November Campaign to Combat Food Insecurity Across Local Communities

(JOHNSTON, IA) — Fareway Stores, Inc. is proud to announce a month-long initiative throughout November aimed at supporting individuals and families facing food insecurity in the communities we serve. As part of our ongoing commitment to giving back, Fareway is making it easier than ever for customers to help nourish their neighbors.

How Customers Can Participate

• Pre-Bagged Donations: Customers can purchase pre-bagged, wholesome, SNAP-eligible food items at any Fareway location. These bags will be distributed directly to local food banks or pantries near each store.

• Individual Item Donations: Shoppers may also choose to donate individual food items of their choice.

• Monetary Contributions: Every Fareway check stand will accept donations, with every dollar going toward purchasing wholesome food products for nearby food banks or pantries.

To amplify the generosity of our customers, Fareway will match all monetary contributions in value throughout the month of November. This means every dollar donated will go twice as far in helping families in need.

“At Fareway, our ‘Lead with Love’ mission is more than a motto—it’s a movement,” Reynolds Cramer, CEO of Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “We’re deeply grateful to our customers who join us in supporting those who need it most. Together, we can make a

meaningful difference.”

Fareway thanks its customers for their continued support and generosity. With your help, we’re making sure wholesome food reaches every table.