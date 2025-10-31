Des Moines Art Center Announces Susan Kloewer as inaugural Chief Operating Officer

In her capacity as COO, Kloewer will serve as a key member of the Art Center’s executive leadership team and a strategic partner to both the John and Mary Pappajohn Director and CEO and the Chief Financial Officer. Kloewer will be responsible for leading Art Center operations, including refining policies and systems that expand cross-departmental communication, enhancing efficiency and sustainability, protecting organizational resources, and enriching the experience of guests. She will also serve as one of the Art Center’s most important ambassadors, collaborating with external stakeholders at the local and state level.

Upon accepting the role, Kloewer said, “It is a privilege to begin this inaugural role at the Des Moines Art Center and to work alongside such a talented and passionate team. The Art Center stands as a vital cultural institution—one that not only enriches the vibrancy of our local community but also resonates with audiences far beyond. Some of the most memorable experiences in my life have taken place within museum walls, underscoring the extraordinary power they have to transform, inspire, and connect. That’s why I am deeply committed to advancing the Art Center’s bold vision and contributing meaningfully to its continued growth and impact.”

Kloewer has served in progressively more senior roles for the last 21 years, beginning at the Science Center of Iowa. Most recently, she was Chief Advancement Officer of United Way of Central Iowa. Between 2013 and 2023, she was Executive Director of the State Historical Society of Iowa, where she oversaw the State Historical Museum (for which she served as Director between 2011 and 2023), the State Archives and Libraries, and eight State Historic Sites across Iowa. During that time, Kloewer led significant infrastructure projects, a master planning process, numerous statewide programs and exhibitions, and a major initiative that saw the Society’s 200-million-piece collection preserved and sustained. Between 2004 and 2011, Kloewer worked in the Development and Membership Department of the Science Center of Iowa, first as Membership Coordinator and eventually as Director of Development. She holds a BA in advertising from Iowa State University and a Master of Public Administration from Drake University. She is also a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).

An experienced, collaborative, and engaging leader, Kloewer joins the Art Center at a pivotal moment in its history, as it embarks on a new strategic plan and a variety of initiatives that will ensure its longevity and dynamism, help it thrive in the face of challenges, and allow it to better serve an expanding and ever more diverse public.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Susan to the Art Center,” said John and Mary Pappajohn Director and CEO, Kelly Baum. “The Art Center’s staff, budget, and operations have grown exponentially in size and complexity over the last many years. Our responsibilities to our community, to our collections, and to our architectural landmarks are many, and consolidating operations in the hands of a seasoned administrator like Susan is key to our success. With her extraordinary track-record and her deeps roots in Iowa, likewise her commitment to ensuring equitable access to public resources and services, Susan is perfectly positioned to help lead the Art Center into an exciting new future.”

Kloewer will begin her new role on December 1, 2025.

For additional information, contact Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Amy Day at 515.271.0344 or aday@desmoinesartcenter.org.