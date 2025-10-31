Des Moines Art Center Announces Susan Kloewer as inaugural Chief Operating Officer

Des Moines Art Center Announces Susan Kloewer as inaugural Chief Operating Officer10/31/2025
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 31, 2025) – The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Kloewer as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kloewer is the Art Center’s inaugural COO, a position established to help position the institution for future growth and success. An accomplished administrator and respected executive with a background in museums, Kloewer brings a wealth of experience in a variety of operations-related fields, including collections care and display, capital improvements, historical preservation, master planning, and visitor and guest engagement. Her expertise includes donor cultivation, fundraising, strategic communications, government relations, and volunteer initiatives.
In her capacity as COO, Kloewer will serve as a key member of the Art Center’s executive leadership team and a strategic partner to both the John and Mary Pappajohn Director and CEO and the Chief Financial Officer. Kloewer will be responsible for leading Art Center operations, including refining policies and systems that expand cross-departmental communication, enhancing efficiency and sustainability, protecting organizational resources, and enriching the experience of guests. She will also serve as one of the Art Center’s most important ambassadors, collaborating with external stakeholders at the local and state level.
Upon accepting the role, Kloewer said, “It is a privilege to begin this inaugural role at the Des Moines Art Center and to work alongside such a talented and passionate team. The Art Center stands as a vital cultural institution—one that not only enriches the vibrancy of our local community but also resonates with audiences far beyond. Some of the most memorable experiences in my life have taken place within museum walls, underscoring the extraordinary power they have to transform, inspire, and connect. That’s why I am deeply committed to advancing the Art Center’s bold vision and contributing meaningfully to its continued growth and impact.”
Kloewer has served in progressively more senior roles for the last 21 years, beginning at the Science Center of Iowa. Most recently, she was Chief Advancement Officer of United Way of Central Iowa. Between 2013 and 2023, she was Executive Director of the State Historical Society of Iowa, where she oversaw the State Historical Museum (for which she served as Director between 2011 and 2023), the State Archives and Libraries, and eight State Historic Sites across Iowa. During that time, Kloewer led significant infrastructure projects, a master planning process, numerous statewide programs and exhibitions, and a major initiative that saw the Society’s 200-million-piece collection preserved and sustained. Between 2004 and 2011, Kloewer worked in the Development and Membership Department of the Science Center of Iowa, first as Membership Coordinator and eventually as Director of Development. She holds a BA in advertising from Iowa State University and a Master of Public Administration from Drake University. She is also a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).
An experienced, collaborative, and engaging leader, Kloewer joins the Art Center at a pivotal moment in its history, as it embarks on a new strategic plan and a variety of initiatives that will ensure its longevity and dynamism, help it thrive in the face of challenges, and allow it to better serve an expanding and ever more diverse public.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Susan to the Art Center,” said John and Mary Pappajohn Director and CEO, Kelly Baum. “The Art Center’s staff, budget, and operations have grown exponentially in size and complexity over the last many years. Our responsibilities to our community, to our collections, and to our architectural landmarks are many, and consolidating operations in the hands of a seasoned administrator like Susan is key to our success. With her extraordinary track-record and her deeps roots in Iowa, likewise her commitment to ensuring equitable access to public resources and services, Susan is perfectly positioned to help lead the Art Center into an exciting new future.”
Kloewer will begin her new role on December 1, 2025.
For additional information, contact Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Amy Day at 515.271.0344 or aday@desmoinesartcenter.org.
The Des Moines Art Center is a vibrant, AAM-accredited institution located in the capital city of Iowa that welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually from across the country and around the globe. Its historic campus consists of three buildings designed by major architects of the 20th century — Eliel Saarinen, I. M. Pei, and Richard Meier — incorporated into the natural landscape of Greenwood Park. The Art Center is home to one of the strongest collections of 20th and 21st century art in the region, and it hosts a series of ground-breaking exhibitions and lectures each year featuring artists known regionally, nationally, and internationally. The experimental spirit of the art for which the Art Center cares for is reflected in its creative offerings, including a celebrated education program that prioritizes access and collaboration, an art school with studio classes for all ages, and the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, situated on 4.4 acres in downtown Des Moines. The Art Center is committed to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which are incorporated into every facet of its mission and identity.