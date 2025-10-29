Just Released

DART to Offer Free Rides on Election Day

Central Iowans can use most bus services at no charge to get to the polls on November 4.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) will offer free rides on all Local and Express bus routes all day on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

DART’s Paratransit Bus Plus riders can also reserve a free ride to and from their polling location. These rides must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance by calling DART Customer Service at 515-283-8136. Riders using DART On Call and DART On Demand will need to pay regular bus fare.

“We hope more Central Iowans are able to vote by taking advantage of free Election Day rides on DART,” said Erin Hockman, DART’s Chief Strategy Officer. “DART is proud to help people fully participate in their community as a part of providing an essential bus service that gets people to important destinations every day.”

Planning a Trip on Election Day

Central Iowans can find their polling location through the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. They can then use the MyDART Trip Planner or the freeMyDART app to search for which transit options are available to get to their polling location. Google Maps and Bing Maps also show bus routes when selecting the “transit” option while searching for directions.

Learn more about DART’s services, find routes that run throughout Greater Des Moines, and plan trips by visiting DART’s website.