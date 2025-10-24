Just Released

Non-Profit Iowa Homes for Heroes Launches with First Veteran Home

URBANDALE, Iowa (October 23, 2025) – A new non-profit organization, lowa Homes for Heroes, has launched with a simple but powerful mission: to build and donate homes for disabled veterans and first responders in Iowa.

The organization was created to give back to those who have spent their lives serving others. Its first home, located in Urbandale, Iowa, was completed this fall through the combined efforts of R&R Realty Group, Jerry’s Homes, the State of Iowa, and the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. A ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM to officially celebrate the project’s completion.

“Towa Homes for Heroes was founded to honor the men and women who have given so much to their communities,” said Paul Rupprecht, Executive Vice President at R&R Realty Group. “It’s been incredible to see this first home come together through the generosity and hard work of so many people.”

Jerry’s Homes, one of Iowa’s most trusted homebuilders, played a key role in bringing the vision to life overseeing construction of the inaugural home and ensuring every detail reflected the organization’s mission of comfort, accessibility, and care.

Iowa Homes for Heroes plans to continue its work across the state, partnering with local builders, community organizations, and state agencies to design and build homes that meet the needs of each selected recipient.

For more information or to get involved, visit iowahomesforheroes.org.