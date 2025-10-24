Just Released

JS Touring Presents JERRY SEINFELD Des Moines Civic Center March 7, 2026, at 8:00 PM

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Des Moines Civic Center stage in Des Moines, Iowa, to perform his newest stand-up routine onMarch 7, 2026, at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10 am! Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmys, Golden Globes, and People’s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 10 am.

WHAT: Jerry Seinfeld

WHEN: March 7, 2026, at 8pm

WHERE: Des Moines Civic Center

TICKETS ON SALE: October 31, 2025, at 10 am

Ticket info: Tickets are available for purchase DMPA.org, by calling 515-246-2300, or visiting 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines.