DMACC President Rob Denson has receives the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award from the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK)

The award was presented to him by his wife, Pat, during the recent PTK Induction Ceremony held at the DMACC Boone Campus.

The award is given to retiring college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer, and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus. Recipients are nominated by the students on their campus.

“President Denson has made student success a priority throughout their career,” says Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner in a video message played during the induction ceremony. “This award is special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them, both inside and outside the classroom.”

The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Michael Bennett, longtime president of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Denson has been an active participant in PTK events throughout his 22 plus years as president of DMACC. He has attended numerous PTK induction ceremonies on all of DMACC’s six campuses.

Denson has maintained his Commercial Driver’s License since when he started driving big rigs to help pay for his college expenses as an undergraduate. In a humanitarian effort in 2008, Denson drove a DMACC tractor trailer filled with supplies to help tornado victims in Parkersburg, IA.