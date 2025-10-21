Des Moines Art Center Receives $113,000 Legacy Grant from Prairie Meadows to Launch 3-Year Campaign to Revitalize Pappajohn Sculpture Park

DES MOINES, IOWA (October 21, 2025) – The Des Moines Art Center has received a $113,000 Legacy Grant from Prairie Meadows to launch a transformational initiative that will see the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park transformed and refurbished. This generous funding will support the conservation and protection of sculptures throughout the park – beginning with the conservation of Nomade (2007) by Jaume Plensa, which starts today – along with key security enhancements and accessibility improvements, ensuring the park remains a safe, inclusive, and inspiring space for all visitors.

“We are deeply grateful to Prairie Meadows for their support of this important project,” said Dr. Kelly Baum, John and Mary Pappajohn Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Des Moines Art Center. “Since 2009, the Pappajohn Sculpture Park has welcomed more than 3.2 million visitors, transforming the Western Gateway into one of the nation’s premier outdoor art destinations. The park is where visitors from the city and far beyond join together – a shared space that feels like home. It’s where people come to enjoy community festivals, celebrate milestones, connect with friends, and find moments of reflection. Thanks to Prairie Meadows’ leadership and commitment, we can ensure this beloved space remains welcoming and inspiring for generations to come.”

The Pappajohn Sculpture Park is a nationally recognized community treasure and tourist destination, spanning 4.4 acres in the heart of downtown Des Moines. Free and open daily, the park features iconic works by some of the world’s most celebrated artists, such as Keith Haring and Yayoi Kusama. It also serves as host to major community festivals and events like the Des Moines Arts Festival and World Food & Music Festival, which bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area each year and contribute significantly to regional economic development.

“As a nonprofit organization, Prairie Meadows is proud to support initiatives that strengthen our community through investments in arts and culture, education, economic development, and human services. By funding meaningful projects, such as the Pappajohn Sculpture Park, we are helping to create lasting impact across Central Iowa. We look forward to continuing this important work with our partners,” said Julie Stewart, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Prairie Meadows.

For additional information, contact Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Amy Day at 515.271.0344 or aday@desmoinesartcenter.org.