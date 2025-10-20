Just Released

Meals from the Heartland’s Annual Hunger Fight Packages 1.47 Million Meals, Still Aiming for 2 Million

Volunteers who attended Meals from the Heartland’s 18th Annual Hunger Fight last week packaged 1.47 million meals for hungry children and families. These nutritious meals will help feed 5,680 children for an entire year – a testament to the heart and dedication of the thousands of volunteers and corporate partners who came to help.

“We want to thank the thousands of volunteers who showed up last week to reach this monumental number. Recipients of our meals, because of their efforts, will not only receive a nutritious meal but a glimmer of hope for better things to come. We certainly couldn’t achieve this significant accomplishment without their help.” – Chuck Current, Executive Director at Meals from the Heartland

Continuing the Push Toward 2 Million Meals

Meals from the Heartland is encouraging more volunteers and donors to continue to join the fight against hunger. Nine meal‑packaging shifts are available per week, and groups can also host mobile hunger fights at their own locations. Interested volunteers can register for open shifts at Meals from the Heartland’s website.