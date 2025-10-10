Just Released

Iowa Announces Upcoming Changes to SNAP Benefits to Promote Healthy Food Choices

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will impact what items are eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits. These changes will take effect on January 1, 2026, and are designed to promote healthier eating habits among Iowans receiving SNAP benefits.

“As obesity and chronic illness continue to rise, Iowa is taking bold steps upstream — focusing on prevention and early intervention,” said Iowa HHS Director Kelly Garcia. “By limiting SNAP-eligible purchases to healthier foods, this is a practical step toward encouraging better eating habits and supporting long-term health. This change is about more than just policy — it’s about building a stronger, healthier Iowa for generations to come.”

Under the new guidelines, eligible SNAP purchases are determined by the state’s non-taxable food items list, as well as some prepared foods, seeds for food-producing plants, and food-producing plants.

As part of the updated rules, certain items will no longer be eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits. These include taxable food items such as:

Soda and sugary beverages containing less than 50% fruit or vegetable juice

Candy and items coated in candy

Some in-store prepared foods

Iowa HHS is working proactively with retailers across the state on outreach and communications materials for point-of-sale locations and direct outreach to SNAP recipients.

For more information about the upcoming changes and the SNAP program, visit: hhs.iowa.gov/snap. To see what is considered taxable versus non-taxable, visit revenue.iowa.gov/taxes/tax-guidance/sales-use-excise-tax/iowa-sales-tax-food.

