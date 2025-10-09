Just Released

SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES TWO-YEAR CONTRACT FOR INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT MATT SMITH

Long-Time DMPS Leader Brings Experience and Stability to the District

The Des Moines School Board met this morning and approved a two-year contract for Matt Smith to serve as interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools through the 2026–27 school year. Smith has served as associate superintendent since 2018. Under the Board-approved succession plan, Smith assumed the interim superintendent role on Friday, September 26, following the detention of former superintendent Ian Roberts.

“Matt Smith is an experienced leader who has demonstrated time and time again his commitment and dedication to our students and the entire Des Moines community,” said School Board Chair Jackie Norris. “Matt not only brings stability but also the energy and enthusiasm we want at the helm of DMPS, including being a true leader on our Reimagining Education initiative.”

“Des Moines Public Schools has not just been a job for me, it’s the place I trust with the education of my own children. The care and love our teachers and staff have for every student who walks through our doors is a daily inspiration to me,” said Matt Smith, interim superintendent. “I am honored to step back into this position and to help lead an amazing team as we reimagine education and focus on the future.”

As associate superintendent, Smith has coordinated much of the work to develop the district’s Reimagining Education initiative, collaborating with staff, families, and community members on a comprehensive plan to improve school facilities and expand educational opportunities. The initiative includes enhancements to career and technical education, preschool programs, the creation of signature schools, and more.

Smith began his career in education in 1999 as a teacher in the Aldine Independent School District in Texas. He later transitioned into school administration, serving as a secondary school principal at both the middle and high school levels in Texas and Iowa before joining Des Moines Public Schools as principal of North High School in 2010.

He moved into district administration in 2013 as Executive Director of Learning Services, was promoted to Chief Schools Officer in 2014, and became Associate Superintendent in July 2018. Smith previously served as interim superintendent during the 2022–23 school year.

Smith has a BS in secondary education from Baylor University and a M.Ed in educational leadership from Sam Houston University.