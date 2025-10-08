Just Released

West Des Moines Historical Society and City of West Des Moines Host First Annual Heritage Jubilee

Celebrating History, Culture, and Community on October 11

WEST DES MOINES, IA — The West Des Moines Historical Society and the City of West Des Moines are proud to present the 1st Annual Heritage Jubileeon Saturday, October 11, from 1–4 p.m. at the historic Jordan House Museum grounds.

This family-friendly event marks the 175th anniversary of the completion of the first phase of construction of the Jordan House, one of Iowa’s most significant landmarks. Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with live music, heritage demonstrations, historic games, crafts, and hands-on experiences.

Schedule of events and activities:

1-3:30pm: Live music from the Weary Ramblers

1-4pm:

o Garden tour and information from the Polk County Master Gardeners

o Hands on heritage crafts and family fun

o SOAR (Save our Avian Resources) Ambassador

o Journey to Freedom Underground Railroad Experience

o Oak Hill Cemetery Tours

o Build a log cabin

o Legacy Woods arboretum tour

1:15, 2pm, 2:45, 3:30: Apple cider pressing demonstrations and tastings

1:30-2:30: Native Pride Productions Meskwaki dance & drum group

2:30: Ceremonial tree planting

In addition, heritage vendors and demonstrators will showcase traditional skills, such as broom-making, herb preservation, and wattle fence building, with support from the Polk County Master Gardeners.

The Heritage Jubilee is free and open to the public.