THIS WORLD HOMELESS DAY, HOPE MINISTRIES IS SERVING RECORD NUMBERS

DES MOINES, Iowa—As World Homeless Day rolls around on Friday, October 10, Hope Ministries is providing free warm meals, safe shelter and life recovery programs to more homeless Iowans than ever before.

Hope Ministries is the largest homeless services provider in Iowa, with 315 beds across three residential centers. This summer alone, the organization saw a nearly 28% increase in the number of meals served and a 32% rise in nights of shelter over summer 2024.

“The need in Central Iowa is staggering. More than 3,000 people on a single night face homelessness,” says Hope Ministries President and CEO Cole Lindholm. “Many are men and women who have lost jobs, families, and hope. Some are struggling with addiction or mental illness. Others are simply trying to survive one more day.”

The local nonprofit has felt the growing need most significantly at its Hope Ministries Center for Women and Children. The 100-bed center opened in late 2024 and includes both a short-term shelter and long-term life recovery programming.

“We’re currently serving triple the number of women and children we were at this time last year,” says Lindholm.

But the organization’s men’s shelter has been just as busy, with all 110 beds in the shelter dorm and 20 additional overflow mats filled most nights.

“The bottom line is people in our community are hurting,” says Lindholm. “Whether an individual or family stays with us for only a few nights or joins one of our long-term life recovery programs, our goal is the same—to help them take their next steps toward stability, health and productivity.”

For Hope Ministries, this year’s World Homeless Day falls on an auspicious date.

“It’s the tenth day of the tenth month of our 110th year of serving homeless Iowans. As I think about this milestone, it’s not lost on me that this past century-plus of giving hope and changing lives would not be possible without the immense generosity of our community,” says Lindholm. “We are 100% privately funded, and I’m so grateful for this community’s financial support, donations of food and supplies, and volunteer efforts. All of it sustains our organization and, most importantly, gives hope to our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Currently, Hope Ministries is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year. On Thanksgiving alone, the nonprofit will serve and deliver 4,000 turkey dinners to hungry people. The effort will take the help of more than 200 volunteers.

To learn more about Hope Ministries and its programs of rescue, recovery and restoration, visit hopeiowa.org.