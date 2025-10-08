Just Released

Iowa Wolves Partner With Des Moines University for Practice Space

WEST DES MOINES, IA (10/08/2025) The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, have found a new practice home court through a collaboration with Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences.

Under the agreement, the Wolves will train in the gymnasium at DMU32 Health and Business Complex, a university-owned facility recently upgraded to meet NBA specifications. The team will use the court during the season. During the remaining months, DMU students, faculty and staff will have access to the space.

The facility previously supported intramurals and wellness programs for DMU before the university relocated to 8025 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines in 2023.

“DMU is always looking for meaningful ways to support our community and promote health,” says Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., president and CEO of DMU. “We’re pleased to welcome the Iowa Wolves and provide a space that helps them train and thrive. The team plays an important role in developing future NBA talent and brings fans together through affordable, family-friendly entertainment that adds to the energy of the greater Des Moines community.”

“We are excited to team up with DMU to utilize their DMU32 gymnasium as our official practice facility for the Wolves,” says Drew Van Meeteren, president of business operations for the Iowa Wolves. “This has been a wonderful partnership, and we greatly appreciate the hospitality they are providing to our coaches, players and the entire basketball operation.”

The Wolves open the 2025-26 season with a back-to-back set at Casey’s Center on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8.

In addition to the practice space for the Wolves, DMU32 offers leasable commercial space. The complex’s Olsen Center – a fully equipped auditorium with flexible seating and AV capabilities – is also available for conferences, corporate training and other business functions.

For more information about DMU32, visit dmu32.org. For inquiries about leasing space at DMU32, contact Bill Wright, senior vice president at CBRE, at 515-210-3050 or bill.wright2@cbre.com.

The Iowa Wolves are one of 29 G League teams affiliated with an NBA franchise.