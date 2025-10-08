Just Released

Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life to feature artist Jill Wells from Des Moines

Johnston, Iowa — Jill Wells from Des Moines will be featured in an upcoming episode of Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life, a magazine-style series uncovering the diverse tapestry of Iowa’s people, cultures and stories. The episode will premiere Tuesday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. and be rebroadcast Sunday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Art isn’t typically meant to be touched, but Wells shows Iowa Life how she makes her work purposely tactile so that it is accessible to everyone. The episode will also include segments about a biological field school, the Spirit Lake Massacre and a small town grocery store.

Hosted by Charity Nebbe, Iowa Life explores the exceptional lives of the individuals who call Iowa home. Through compelling interviews, scenic visuals and authentic storytelling, the series shines a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa the fascinating place it is.

