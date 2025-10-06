Just Released

HOPE MINISTRIES THANKSGIVING VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION—OPEN NOW

DES MOINES, Iowa—Hope Ministries will be delivering thousands of meals to people in need on Thanksgiving—and they’re asking for the help of volunteers! Volunteer registration is open now at hopeiowa.org.

Volunteer positions include helping with onsite meal delivery as well as driver teams who will be tasked with delivering meals around the Des Moines area on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27). They also have volunteer opportunities on the day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 26) during their food donation day.

If enough people volunteer to help assemble and deliver Thanksgiving meals, Hope Ministries will be able to provide 4,000 free Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need.

This year’s Thanksgiving festivities at Hope Ministries come at a time when the need for help for struggling and food insecure individuals and families is on the rise. According to Feeding America, more than 56,970 people in Polk County alone are facing hunger.

In addition to serving and delivering Thanksgiving meals, Hope Ministries is providing 550+ meals every day this fall and holiday season—free breakfast, lunch and dinner—plus sheltering around 250 individuals every night.

For more information on holiday volunteer opportunities, visit hopeiowa.org/holidayvolunteering.