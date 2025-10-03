Just Released

FloSports Debuts Groundbreaking Three-Part Original Documentary Series Devoted To Women’s Wrestling on October 11 – “HAWKEYES – The First Season with Iowa Women’s Wrestling”

World Premiere To Stream During Who’s Number One Event In Wrestletown USA Supported by Special Screening at Iowa Women’s Wrestling Academy

AUSTIN, TX – (October 2, 2025) – The Iowa women’s wrestling team made history as the first Power Five university to establish a varsity team, producing national champions and All-Americans in its inaugural season, and FloSports was there to cover it every step of the way. Today, FloSports announces the debut of a three-part documentary series chronicling all the behind-the-scenes and on the mat excitement during this historic season with “HAWKEYES – The First Season with Iowa Women’s Wrestling.” The first episode will have its streaming world premiere exclusively during Who’s Number One in “Wrestletown USA” – Coralville, Iowa – on FloWrestling, October 11. See trailer here.

“HAWKEYES – The First Season with Iowa Women’s Wrestling” gives viewers an unprecedented look inside at the historic first season for the program. It tells the story of the Hawkeyes’ season-long battle against North Central College and the down-to-the-wire finish at the 2025 National Duals and the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

It also features backstories from several of the athletes, including Kylie Welker, Bella Mir, Lily Luft, Felicity Taylor and others. Viewers will discover how wrestling intertwines with the universal themes of love, loss, and family.

The series will stream exclusively on FloWrestling with new episodes releasing October 22 and October 29. The Big Ten Network will air the series later in the season.

Before the series debut, FloWrestling will host a special screening on October 4 at the Iowa Women’s Wrestling Academy, a special women’s-only event that teaches everything from scoring and strategy to nutrition and video review. Attendees participate in the same daily drills as the Iowa women’s team and learn everything it takes to be a women’s wrestler at Iowa. Attended by moms, grandmas, aunts, friends, cousins, co-workers, and all women aged 18 and older, the academy teaches attendees about wrestling and the future of the Iowa Women’s Wrestling Club.

Girls’ and women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, more than 50,000 girls competed in high school wrestling in 2024, up from fewer than 5,000 two decades ago. At the collegiate level, women’s wrestling has surged past 160 programs nationwide. FloWrestling will stream more than 100 women’s events this year, supported by full social and content coverage throughout the year.

The series debut follows a big year for FloWrestling with the launch of its next generation platform, powered by deep personalization, immersive tournament brackets,expanded athlete rankings, live streaming, and AI-driven video technology. The new FloWrestling platform further establishes itself as the essential destination for wrestling across mobile (iOS and Android), web, and TV.

FloWrestling is the essential destination for wrestling fans around the world, providing world-class and unparalleled coverage and reach with more than 1,000 livestream events from partners including United World Wrestling (UWW), USA Wrestling (USAW), dozens of NCAA Duals and regular season tournaments, High School Duals and state tournaments, and more.

Fans can access the new FloWrestling unified platform through redesigned mobile apps, an updated web experience, and new TV apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices. The FloSports app will also be made available on Samsung, Vizio and LG SmartTV’s later this year, making it easier than ever for fans to watch.

Fans can sign up today at www.flowrestling.org/signup or download the FloSports app on their favorite device to access the future of wrestling.