Just Released

Enhanced Fareway History Exhibit Opens at Boone County History Center

(BOONE, IA) — The Boone County Historical Society is proud to announce the grand reopening of its newly enhanced Fareway history exhibit, now on display at the Boone County History Center. Members of the Boone County Historical Society joined staff from Fareway and local residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday evening. This immersive exhibit celebrates the legacy of Fareway Stores, Inc., which opened its first store in Boone in 1938.

Visitors will discover a rich collection of original marketing fliers from Fareway’s earliest days, along with authentic artifacts used in the company’s original stores.

From vintage uniforms and signage to early store equipment, the exhibit offers a nostalgic journey through the evolution of one of Iowa’s most iconic retailers.

“Fareway’s story began right here in Boone, and we’re honored to see that history preserved and celebrated,” Garrett Piklapp, President of Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “This exhibit is a tribute to the founders of our company and generations of employees and customers who helped shape Fareway’s values and success.”

The Boone History Center, located at 602 Story Street in Boone, is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to explore the exhibit and learn more about Fareway’s enduring impact on Iowa communities.