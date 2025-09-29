The Iowa Department of Education issues statement regarding the licensure of Dr. Ian Roberts

DES MOINES —The Iowa Department of Education today released the following statement regarding the licensure of Dr. Ian Roberts. The Iowa Department of Education is dedicated to supporting safe and healthy learning environments, and understands the need for transparent licensure information while following disclosure and investigation procedures. Dr. Roberts stated that he was a U.S. citizen on the application for Administrator licensure under penalty of perjury. Per their standard process, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners also conducted criminal history record checks with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation prior to issuing the license. No deviations from the established licensure process were identified. It is the employer’s responsibility to affirm a person’s I-9 employment eligibility verification, and the Department is reviewing the district’s hiring procedures for verifying individuals are legally authorized to work in the United States. The rule of law is essential, and all educators and staff must follow the law to preserve public trust. The Iowa Department of Education is committed to upholding rigorous licensure standards and supporting local educators and families in advancing student learning.