Des Moines Art Center Receives $150,000 Grant from the Henry Luce Foundation

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 2025) – The Des Moines Art Center has been awarded a $150,000 Responsive Grant from the Henry Luce Foundation’s American Art Program to support a ground-breaking exhibition, “Whisper to a Scream: Women Artists and Minimalism,” which is slated to be on view from early to mid-2027.

Over the last 43 years, the Henry Luce Foundation’s American Art Program has awarded more than $240 million in grants to museums and art organizations in all fifty states, in support of exhibitions, publications, collections, and scholarly training. The Program has enabled the field to expand the definition of American art and to develop ethical approaches to collecting and exhibiting art. This marks the Des Moines Art Center’s first grant from the Foundation in over a decade.

The Responsive Grant will provide critical support for “Whisper to a Scream: Women Artists and Minimalism,” a major exhibition inspired by a key group of works in the Art Center’s permanent collection. For the first time, the show will bring together a multigenerational group of female-identified artists — most of whom are American — who have played an important role in establishing and evolving minimalist abstraction as one of the dominant visual vocabularies of the 20th and 21st centuries.