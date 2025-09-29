Just Released

Bureau of Educational Examiners revokes Dr. Ian Roberts

The Bureau of Educational Examiners at the Iowa Department of Education took action on the license of Dr. Ian Roberts, who has been serving as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said agents arrested Roberts Friday because he was in the country illegally, didn’t have authorization to work and was subject to a 2024 removal order. Agents stopped Roberts while he was driving a school-issued vehicle. He fled into a wooded area before being apprehended with assistance from Iowa State Patrol officers. Reports state Roberts had a loaded gun, a hunting knife and $3,000 cash in the vehicle.

A letter was sent to Roberts, explaining that since he no longer possesses a legal presence in the United States, he is not able to hold a license issued by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, pursuant to Iowa Code 256, Iowa Administrative Code 282. Roberts was informed that since the license issued by the Board of Educational Examiners is no longer valid, his authority to serve as superintendent is revoked.

Roberts is being held in the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City.

The Des Moines Public School Board voted unanimously on Saturday to place Roberts on paid administrative leave.

The full disciplinary action letter can be viewed at https://iowaboee.my.site.com/LicenseSearchDetailPage?licenseId=0038y000008suVnAAI