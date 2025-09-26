Just Released

Dr. Suzie Glazer Burt Makes $1,000,000 Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa

This donation will provide safety net in case of loss of federal funding.

Des Moines, Iowa- Community philanthropist Dr. Suzie Glazer Burt has donated $1,000,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa Thursday, following Purses with a Purpose, a fundraising luncheon and purse auction chaired by herself and her daughter-in-law Pati Burt. This donation will help cover any potential loss of federal grants (21CCLC) in the next fiscal year.

“It is my honor to announce that I will be donating a $1 million gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. This contribution is a reflection of my deep belief in our mission that no child should ever go hungry and will always have a safe place.” says Dr. Glazer Burt. Dr. Glazer Burt is a generous community philanthropist who serves as a member of both the Drake University Board of Trustees and the Board of Trustees of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. Her family has been instrumental in serving the Des Moines Community – her grandfather, Ellis Levitt, was a founding father of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa, and her mother, Maddie Levitt, also served as a trustee for the organization. Dr. Glazer Burt and her late husband, Greg, provided essential funding, vision, and advocacy for the Drake campus Burt Club.

The memo on the check: “Iowa Needs Club Kids” is a part of Boys & Girls Clubs national initiative recognizing that the youth of today are leaders of tomorrow. “At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa, we see firsthand how kids thrive when they are given support, encouragement, and opportunities to lead” said Tony Timm, CEO of BGCCI. “This campaign is about helping everyone understand that investing in young people isn’t that important- it is essential to our future”