Special Olympics Iowa Hosts Fall Classic September 25-26 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – Athletes and Unified partners from across the state will assemble in West Des Moines on September 25 and 26 to compete in the Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic. The Fall Classic will feature over 600 athletes competing in volleyball, pickleball, flag football, and equestrian.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome athletes, families, and fans to this year’s Fall Classic,” said John Kliegl, President and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa. “This event is a celebration of talent, determination, and inclusion — and with competitions in equestrian, flag football, pickleball, and volleyball, there’s a diverse showmanship of athletic ability as well as something for everyone to cheer on. Our athletes have been training hard for these competitions and are excited to show off their talents and skills.”

On Thursday, September 25, the flag football and pickleball competitions will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. These competitions will be followed by an opening ceremony and festival at 5:00 p.m.

On Friday, September 26, there will be volleyball and pickleball competitions at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The equestrian competitions takes place on Saturday, September 27, beginning at 10:00am at Menagerie Stables LLC in Mitchelville.

Event Details

What: Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic

When: Thursday, September 25th 9:00am-8:00pm; Friday, September 26th 9:00am-2:00pm

Where: MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines;

Saturday, September 27th 10:00am-2:00pm; Menagerie Stables 3237 NE 108th St, Mitchellville