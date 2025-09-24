Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival Wins 16 Prestigious Awards Including Gold Grand Pinnacle for Best Festival in the World

(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival for outstanding creativity and expert operations in the festivals and events industry during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s Annual Convention & Expo in Palm Springs, CA. The Festival was honored with 16 awards for the 2024 Des Moines Arts Festival®, including the Gold Grand Pinnacle, the highest honor, for best festival in the world.

The Gold Grand Pinnacle is the highest recognition given by the International Festivals & Events Association. The nomination process is highly competitive, and the award is highly sought after. The Des Moines Arts Festival has previously received five Gold Grand Pinnacles and over 380 total Pinnacles.

The professional competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. In addition to the Des Moines Arts Festival, winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, CA; the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville, KY; Canada Together (Canada); Vivid Sydney (Australia), ÖRVÉNYESVÖLGY FESTIVAL (Hungary); Chiang Mai Flower Festival (Thailand), and many more.

Pinnacle awards were presented in various budget categories, and the gold, silver, and bronze levels. Des Moines Arts Festival received awards in the following categories:

Grand Pinnacle, Gold

Best Educational Program, Gold

Best Event / Organization Newsletter, Gold

Best Hat, Gold

Best Overall Sponsorship Program, Gold

Best Single Newspaper Display Ad, Gold

Best Targeted Sponsor Solicitation, Gold

Best Children’s Programming, Silver

Best Event Website, Silver

Best Overall Entertainment Program, Silver

Best Overall Merchandising Program, Silver

Best Sponsorship Program, Silver

Best Community Outreach Program, Bronze

Best Commemorative Poster, Bronze

Best Instagram Site, Bronze

Best Volunteer Program, Bronze

For a complete list of winners and more information on IFEA, visit www.ifea.com or see this list.