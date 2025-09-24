Des Moines Arts Festival Wins 16 Prestigious Awards Including Gold Grand Pinnacle for Best Festival in the World

Des Moines Arts Festival Wins 16 Prestigious Awards Including Gold Grand Pinnacle for Best Festival in the World9/24/2025
(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival for outstanding creativity and expert operations in the festivals and events industry during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s Annual Convention & Expo in Palm Springs, CA. The Festival was honored with 16 awards for the 2024 Des Moines Arts Festival®, including the Gold Grand Pinnacle, the highest honor, for best festival in the world.
The Gold Grand Pinnacle is the highest recognition given by the International Festivals & Events Association. The nomination process is highly competitive, and the award is highly sought after. The Des Moines Arts Festival has previously received five Gold Grand Pinnacles and over 380 total Pinnacles.
The professional competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. In addition to the Des Moines Arts Festival, winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, CA; the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville, KY; Canada Together (Canada); Vivid Sydney (Australia), ÖRVÉNYESVÖLGY FESTIVAL (Hungary); Chiang Mai Flower Festival (Thailand), and many more.
Pinnacle awards were presented in various budget categories, and the gold, silver, and bronze levels. Des Moines Arts Festival received awards in the following categories:
Grand Pinnacle, Gold
Best Educational Program, Gold
Best Event / Organization Newsletter, Gold
Best Hat, Gold
Best Overall Sponsorship Program, Gold
Best Single Newspaper Display Ad, Gold
Best Targeted Sponsor Solicitation, Gold
Best Children’s Programming, Silver
Best Event Website, Silver
Best Overall Entertainment Program, Silver
Best Overall Merchandising Program, Silver
Best Sponsorship Program, Silver
Best Community Outreach Program, Bronze
Best Commemorative Poster, Bronze
Best Instagram Site, Bronze
Best Volunteer Program, Bronze
For a complete list of winners and more information on IFEA, visit www.ifea.com or see this list.