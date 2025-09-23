Iowa Bankers Association Names Rep. Bill Gustoff Legislator of the Year

Gustoff honored for unwavering support of the banking industry to better Iowa’s communities

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 22, 2025) – The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) recently presented Iowa Rep. Bill Gustoff (R-Des Moines) with its 2025 IBA Legislator of the Year award.

The IBA created the award to recognize an Iowa legislator who has supported Iowa community banks in their efforts to safeguard $108 billion in deposits and lend $89 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture expand and grow their enterprise and Iowa’s economy.

Gustoff was elected to the Iowa House in 2022 and re-elected for his second term in 2024. He has been a strong defender of improving Iowa’s tax code and is passionate about finding common sense solutions to complex legislative issues.

“Rep. Gustoff has been a solid supporter of Iowa business during his time in the Legislature,” said Sharon Presnall, IBA’s senior vice president of government relations and compliance. “He understands that it takes a strong business community to grow the state’s economy and provide good jobs for Iowans.”

In addition to serving in the Iowa Legislature, Gustoff is an attorney who advises on charitable estate and gift planning. He is also the founding partner of Hagenow, Gustoff, Karas and Ridgway Law Firm. He and his wife, Sara, have four children.