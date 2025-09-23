Iowa Bankers Association Honors John Sorensen with James A. Leach Leadership Award

Retired banking association leader honored for his service to the industry

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 22, 2025) — Today, the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) presented banking leader, John Sorensen, with the 2025 James A. Leach Leadership Award during the IBA Annual Convention. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the award, created to recognize exceptional industry leadership. The award carries the name of former Iowa Congressman Jim Leach, who chaired the U.S. House Banking and Financial Services Committee from 1995 to 2001.

Sorensen is the former president and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association. He retired in January 2025 after a 38-year career with the IBA, 28 of those years as president and CEO. Sorensen was a respected voice on financial services issues and economic matters impacting Iowa and the nation. He represented the industry in front of many constituent groups, including policymakers, regulators, the business community and the media. At the same time, he led the business operations of the IBA, which enabled the organization to grow into the largest state banking association in the country.

Sorensen continues to serve the banking industry as a director at West Bank in West Des Moines and as a public director on the board of SHAZAM, Inc. He is a board member emeritus for the University of Northern Iowa’s David W. Wilson College of Business and currently serves on the boards of Iowa Business Growth, Iowa Community Development and the Iowa PBS Foundation.

During his career, Sorensen lent support to countless economic and community development organizations. He chaired the American Bankers Association’s Alliance of State Banking Associations, the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, and the Iowa Society of Association Executives. In addition, he served on the boards of the American Bankers Association, the Iowa Business Council, the Iowa Taxpayers Association, the Iowa Newspaper Foundation, the Des Moines Community Playhouse, Meals from the Heartland, and the Iowa

4-H Foundation. He was the recipient of the 2006 Association for Business and Industry Leadership for Iowa Award for using his talents, gifts, and leadership ability to create a better future for Iowa.

Sorensen and his wife, Lynnette, reside in West Des Moines. They have two grown children, Danen Sorensen and Jordie (Collin) Neuhaus, and one beloved granddaughter, Ella Neuhaus.

Past Leach Award Recipients

Past recipients of the IBA’s James A. Leach Leadership Award include Dave Nelson, West Bank; Neal and Dwight Conover, Northwest Financial Corp.; Leslie Miller, Iowa State Savings Bank; Bob Steen, Bridge Community Bank; James Schipper, American State Bank; Brad Davis, Hampton State Bank; Nancy Dunkel, Fidelity Bank & Trust; Robert Rigler, Security State Bank; Thomas Huston, Columbus Junction State Bank; Thomas Gronstal, Carroll County State Bank; Mick Guttau, TS Bank; Alan Tubbs, Maquoketa State Bank; Oliver Hansen, Liberty Trust & Savings Bank; Edward Tubbs, Maquoketa State Bank; Arnie Schultz, GNB Bank; O. Jay Tomson, First Citizens National Bank; Don Carmody, Henry County Bank; Jeff Plagge, Northwest Financial Corp.; Paul Johnson, Iowa State Bank; Dan Krieger, Ames National Corp.; Holmes Foster, Banks of Iowa, Inc.; Ron Hansen, Liberty Trust & Savings Bank; Charlie Funk, MidWestOne Bank; and Tom Pohlman, First National Bank of Ames.