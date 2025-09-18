Just Released

Historic Valley Junction Cancels Farmers Market, Music in the Junction Due to Inclement Weather

WEST DES MOINES, IA — Due to the threat of severe thunderstorms, Historic Valley Junction has made the decision to cancel tonight’s Valley Junction Farmers Market and Music in the Junction events. The safety of our community, vendors, and visitors is our top priority.

The popular Hot Pepper Eating Contest, originally scheduled for tonight, will be postponed until next week. It will now take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 6:00pm at the corner of 5th & Maple, which marks the final day of the 2025 Farmers Market season.

Next Thursday’s season finale will also feature a special car show. The public is invited to attend for an evening of live music, locally grown produce, and the car show with awards.

Historic Valley Junction extends its gratitude to the community for their understanding and looks forward to seeing everyone next Thursday for a spectacular season finale.