Just Released

Iowa Restaurant Association Announces 2025 “40 Women to Watch in Hospitality” Honorees

Public invited to celebrate award winners on November 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 – Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Restaurant Association today announced its seventh annual list of 40 Women to Watch in Iowa’s Hospitality Industry. Launched in 2019, the program was created to celebrate the contributions of women to Iowa’s hospitality community. It has since become a showcase of the many career paths and opportunities available to women in the industry.

This year’s honorees reflect that range. For some, the impact is statewide. For others, it’s in the lives of their staff or the experiences of their customers. Together, they show the many ways women shape hospitality in Iowa.

The 2025 honorees were nominated by peers and community members and selected for their contributions to the field. They will be recognized on Monday, November 17, during the Association’s Celebrating Excellence Awards Ceremony – part of the annual Iowa Hospitality Showcase at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines.

“From small towns to statewide programs, these honorees show what’s possible in hospitality,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “Each has found her own way to make a difference for customers, staff, or community.”

The 2025 List includes: (Photos Available Upon Request)

· Alex Smith, Plated Table, Iowa City

· Alyssa Peterson, Healthy 2 Wholesome Meals, Quad Cities

· Amanda Hollinger, White Willow / Willow on Grand, Des Moines

· Amanda Riordan, Aramark at Grand View University, Des Moines

· Ande Long, The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, Cedar Rapids

· Anna Lam, Good Day Macrons & More, Ankeny

· Becky Klisares, LaValle Hospitality, Des Moines

· Beth Romer, Choose Iowa, Des Moines

· Blair Zachariasen, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, West Des Moines

· Brooke Avila, Iowa Distilling Company, Cumming

· Cassandra Spence, Culinary Annex, West Des Moines

· Cassie McCreary, McCreary’s Hospitality, Spencer

· Cienna Daniels, George’s Local / 4th & Main Hospitality, Cedar Falls

· Cyndi Gryte, Juniper & Olive Co., Jewell

· Danette Meyer, Grant Ranch Grub & Pub, Aurelia

· DeAnna Rogers-Walter, Café D’Marie, Davenport

· Dee Schuck, Main Street Café & Bakery, Ankeny

· Diana Giles, Walker Homestead Farm & Wintery, Iowa City

· Dionne Sama, Palms DSM, Des Moines

· Emily Ewoldt, Haverhill Social Club, Haverhill

· Giovanna Rodriguez, Iowa Latino Hospitality Council, West Des Moines

· Heather Thompson, B-Bop’s, Cedar Rapids

· Jacqueline Milian, Mammitas Coffee, Iowa City

· Jill Roling, Iowa-Des Moines Supply / Baker Paper & Supply, Des Moines

· Kaitlyn Koranda, The Fun Station Adventure Park, Cedar Rapids

· Kara Kelso, The Slow Down Coffee Co., Des Moines

· Kellie Soper, Roots 95 / Flame Group, Johnston

· Kiley Simonson-Frank, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, Sac City

· Kristy Maras, The Des Moines Embassy Club, Des Moines

· Madeline Krantz, New World Kitchen, Des Moines

· Mandy McCrary, US Foods, Coralville

· Maren Beard, Luna Valley Farm, Decorah

· Mary Earnhardt, Iowa Gaming Association, West Des Moines

· Mary Schott, ISU Dining, Iowa State University, Ames

· Megan Libe, Libations on Iowa, Washington

· Natalie Carroll, Over The Top Ice Cream, Pleasant Hill

· Shannon Arnold, Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, Coralville

· Susan Stapleton, The Des Moines Register, Des Moines

· Trang Pham, The Eggroll Ladies, Des Moines

· Whitney Linville, readhead media, North Liberty

To learn more about the 2025 40 Women to Watch, visit www.restaurantiowa.com.