Just Released

Company Registration is Now Open for the 2026 Des Moines Corporate Games

Engage Employees and Build Company Pride through Metro Area Competition

DES MOINES, Iowa, September 15, 2025 – The 11th annual Des Moines Corporate Games (DMCG) will be held May – July 31, 2026. Companies can now register to secure their spot in this annual event by visiting dmcorporategames.org.

Company pride, corporate wellness and team-building are all benefits for companies participating in the Des Moines Corporate Games.

In 2025, 82 companies and over 15,000 employees participated in the Games. Due to the expected growth, a limit of 98 companies has been set for the 2026 competition. This ensures the best experience possible for those participating.

“It is hard to believe over a decade ago we launched the Des Moines Corporate Games. Over the past 10 years we have seen the games grow exponentially in company and individual participation. says Chuck Long, CEO and Executive Director of the Iowa Sports Foundation. Des Moines companies continue to participate year after year as they enjoy the many benefits the Corporate Games provides for their employees. Don’t miss out on the 11th year of this wonderful event. Get your company registered today!”

All events are held in the evenings and on weekends. Events range from competitive team sports to non-competitive participation activities. The Des Moines Corporate Games is also community focused with blood donation and meal packing challenges.

Entry fees, paid by the participating company, are based on the number of people employed in the Des Moines area. Employees do not pay to participate in DMCG sports and events.

Participating companies are split into divisions based on general company size. Points are awarded throughout the competition based on sport/event placing, participation and volunteerism. The top companies in each division will receive recognition, with the winning company in each division receiving the coveted Corporate Games Cup during the Iowa State Fair.

The Corporate Games is a great way to encourage participation, health, team building, and comradery with your employees. With so many events and activities, there is an opportunity for absolutely everyone in your organization to participate! Barb Baker, Grinnell Mutual

Division winners from 2025 include Corteva Agriscience, Palmer Group, DLL Finance, R&R Realty Group, Zirous, and TEKsystems. For more information or to register a company, visit www.dmcorporategames.org.