Just Released

More Paths to Recovery Now Open for Iowans Struggling with Substance Use during National Recovery Month

Groups, a National Recovery Leader That Has Helped Over 100,000 People, Brings Proven Treatment Model to More Underserved Iowa Communities

Urbandale, Iowa (September 15, 2025) – Groups announced today, during National Recovery Month, the expansion of its comprehensive substance use disorder (SUD) services in Iowa. A national leader in value-based addiction care, Groups has supported more than 100,000 people in recovery since 2014 and launched in Iowa earlier this year.

The organization will now provide evidence-based treatment for alcohol, stimulant and cannabis use disorders alongside its established opioid services, bringing its proven model to underserved Iowa populations who have historically had limited access to sustained addiction support.

This expansion addresses a critical need in Iowa, where one in five people over age 12 has a substance use disorder, yet only 25% of those who need help actually receive treatment (SAMHSA, 2022). Common barriers include cost, travel distance, limited provider availability, stigma and misconception that keeps people from seeking care.

“At Groups, we believe addiction is not a ‘them’ problem, but an ‘us’ problem,” says Barbara Riley, BS, CDAC, a counselor at Groups in Urbandale. “We are here in Iowa, combating addiction with a unique and effective treatment approach that has shown remarkable results for people who have been underserved by traditional options.”

Groups delivers a comprehensive model that addresses substance use as well as the social, mental, and physical health needs that make long-term recovery possible — with flexible virtual or in-person care to meet people where they are. The expansion enables Groups to support Iowans struggling with various substances, including those facing multiple substance challenges simultaneously. Groups accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, with options for uninsured members.

“Groups has been a true blessing for me. It’s easy to get my medication, the providers are amazing, and our group session every week feels like a supercharge for my batteries, “ said one Iowa member. “Without this program and the wonderful people who run it, I don’t know where I would be.”

Another Iowa member added, “Groups has changed my life. I’m a better parent, daughter and partner because of the support I’ve received here.”

Groups is available 24/7 by calling (515) 259-3796 or visiting Groups’ Urbandale location at 3070 104th Street, Unit 100, between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday.

“Our promise is progress,” said Dr. Megan Britton, Regional Medical Director at Groups. “This expansion reflects our commitment to reaching more Iowans who have fallen through the cracks. We know that effective addiction treatment should be accessible to everyone who needs it, regardless of which substances they’re struggling with or what barriers they’ve faced in the past.”

The expansion strengthens Iowa communities by reducing strain on emergency departments and healthcare systems, helping families stay together and supporting economic stability by enabling people to remain employed during treatment.