Just Released

Goodman receives ACP Distinguished Service Award

The Association of Community Publishers (ACP) Distinguished Service Award is presented each year to an individual who the association determines to have made “significant, lasting contributions to both ACP and the community publishing industry. It recognizes those who have given their time, talents and vision to benefit fellow publishers — always with the industry’s success in mind, rather than personal gain.”

Shane Goodman, president and publisher of Big Green Umbrella Media of Johnston and Guthrie Center, was awarded the honor at the ACP Conference and Trade Show in Mobile, Alabama, on Sept. 11.

Goodman began his publishing career with his high school and college newspapers in Iowa. After graduation, he worked in advertising sales, automotive magazine publishing and became a group publisher for a network of 12 weekly publications in central Iowa. He served in a similar role in Nebraska while also managing a commercial printing operation. Eventually, he ventured out on his own, building a portfolio of lifestyle magazines, newspapers, websites, events and niche publications.

“Fortunately, for all of us, he has always been eager to share his experience and leadership,” Joyce Frerichs, ACP president, stated in the presentation. “From 2006 to 2020, he served on the Association of Free Community Papers (AFCP) board of directors, taking on roles as trade show chair, awards chair, conference chair and a decade in officer positions including president from 2016 to 2018.”

In 2019, Goodman was invited to join the Independent Free Papers of America (IFPA) board of directors.

“His wide-ranging expertise made him an invaluable member of the transition board that oversaw the merger of AFCP and IFPA into today’s Association of Community Publishers,” Frerichs said. “His leadership — and his willingness to ask the tough but necessary questions — played a key role in strengthening our organization and shaping its future.”

Frerichs stated that beyond Goodman’s board service, he has been a frequent session leader, presenter and program participant at both virtual and in-person events.

“His openness in sharing not only success stories but also lessons learned has helped countless publishers across the country,” Frerichs said.

The Association of Community Publishers (ACP) is a national trade organization that represents community publications from coast to coast, reaching millions of homes on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis.