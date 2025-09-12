TREES FOREVER DISTRIBUTING 1,300 TREES SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 13

Just Released

Central Iowa residents will pick up their reserved trees at the Des Moines event

Des Moines, IA (September 11, 2025) – Trees Forever staff and volunteers will assist Central Iowa residents at Saturday’s large-scale tree distribution event at the Bell Avenue Business Center parking lot in Des Moines (1901 Bell Avenue) between 8:00a.m. and noon. Roughly 1,300 trees were reserved through Trees Forever’s website prior to this pick-up event.

This tree distribution is the first by the organization in this region and supports the One Million Trees Central Iowa initiative, a goal to plant, preserve, and create policy to expand the tree canopy in Central Iowa by one million trees through 2032. Participating counties in the initiative include Boone, Story, Marshall, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Jasper, Madison, Warren, and Marion.

Central Iowa residents were given the opportunity to reserve low-cost, high-quality trees for the upcoming fall planting season thanks to the support of Trees Forever and event sponsor, Wells Fargo.

Trees Forever staff and volunteers will be on-site to load vehicles and provide tree planting and care information to the new tree owners. Following the 8:00am to Noon distribution, Trees Forever will be hosting a volunteer appreciation event and cookout on-site.