ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INVITES DES MOINES AREA RESIDENTS TO JOIN 2025 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S ON SEPT. 27

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is World’s Largest Event Dedicated

to Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

DES MOINES, IA, Sept. 9, 2025 – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Des Moines area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 27 for the first time at Principal Park.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a meaningful Promise Garden Ceremony that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.

There is no fee to register for Walk, however, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure. This year, the goal is to raise $460,000, and currently, over $166,000 has been raised through sponsorship and participant fundraising.

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, nearly 12 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 62,000 people living with the disease and 80,000 caregivers.