Just Released

2025 Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival

“Ritmo Latino – Latin Rhythm”

The Iowa Latino Heritage Festival invites you to the rhythm of Latin America! Our annual celebration of Iowa’s 22 represented Latin countries will take place on September 27th and 28th at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines.

This festival is the best way to experience Latino culture from multiple different countries, right here in Iowa. Offerings from our two dozen plus food vendors include options like Mexican paletas to Colombian empanadas—there is so much food to taste and experience! And there is a lot to learn from the various cultural booths and artists on display all weekend long.

Our festival falls in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates and highlights our culture, traditions and contributions of our ancestries that trace back to the Caribbean Islands, Central America, Mexico, South America and Spain Locally, one way to celebrate is by attending Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival this year.

This year’s theme: Ritmo Latino highlights the rhythm of Latin America. And we get to hear and feel the rhythm at the concert stage this year, with musical sets from Selekto Show, Los Llaneros, Sons of Bossa and Son Peruchos. Thanks to over 40 sponsors, we are able to bring this festival to the people of Iowa, and you are invited-–all are welcome!

So come on Saturday September 27 from 10 am to 11 pm and Sunday September 28th from 10 am to 6 p.m. to 1330 Grand Ave. in downtown Des Moines. Free parking is available on the Nationwide ramp at 1100 Walnut St., and tickets are $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.latinoheritagefestival.org.