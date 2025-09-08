New Czech Village Mural Dedication Set for September 18

Just Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – (Sept. 5, 2025) The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library hosted a naturalization ceremony welcoming 79 new United States citizens and their families on Friday, Sept. 5.

The new U.S. citizens originated from 34 countries from Bangladesh to Zambia. The oldest person sworn in was 76 and the youngest 19.

Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts presided, Extension Chords provided music, and remarks came from representatives of the offices of Senator Charles Grassley, Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Ashley Hinson.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon a foreign citizen or national after he or she fulfills the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act. The culmination of the naturalization process is the administration of the Oath of Citizenship.

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library has a rich immigrant history, as it was founded in 1974 by second- and third-generation descendants of Czech and Slovak immigrants who understood the importance of immigrant contributions to the country. Because of this, NCSML has hosted naturalization ceremonies at its current location since 2016 as a way to welcome new American citizens the same way Czechs and Slovaks were embraced by the Cedar Rapids community.

NCSML gifted the new citizens a one-year membership to the museum and library.

In the Northern District of Iowa, approximately 600 petitioners take this oath in a formal ceremony each year. For a complete listing of 2025 naturalization ceremonies in the Northern District, visit www.iand.uscourts.gov/naturalization.