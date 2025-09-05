Broadlawns Earns National Recognition for Provider Well-Being

NEWS RELEASE (Des Moines, IA) – Broadlawns Medical Center has been named a Bronze- level recipient of the American Medical Association’s 2025 Joy in Medicine® Health System Recognition Program, becoming the first hospital organization in Iowa to receive this distinction.

The honor recognizes Broadlawns’ concrete efforts to support the well-being of physicians, clinicians, and allied health professionals by reducing burnout, promoting resilience, and fostering a culture where care teams can thrive.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the work we’re doing to support our care teams,” said Dr. Tammy Chance, Chief Medical Officer. “When our providers are well, they are able to give their best to patients, which strengthens the health and vitality of the entire community we serve.”

Launched in 2019, the Joy in Medicine program celebrates health systems nationwide that are committed to clinician well-being, leadership engagement, and building supportive workplace environments. This year, 109 health systems across the country were recognized for addressing the root causes of burnout and advancing long-term solutions.

As Polk County’s community safety net hospital, Broadlawns remains committed to creating a supportive, sustainable environment for its care teams—ensuring providers are empowered to thrive and patients continue receiving the highest quality care.

Learn more about Broadlawns at News | Broadlawns Medical Center

For more information about the Joy in Medicine Program, visit AMA-Assn.org/joyinmedicine