Just Released

DART Presents Draft Bus Network for Public Input

Proposed network increases number of residents and jobs near frequent bus service

Starting today, DART invites riders and residents from across Greater Des Moines to give feedback on the Reimagine DART draft bus network – the first major redesign of services in more than a decade. The proposed network aligns DART’s bus routes and services with available funding in Fiscal Year 2027 and the region’s priorities for public transit. It features fewer routes with more frequent service all day and all week, increasing the number of people with access to frequent, 15-minute bus service.

“The strength of the new network is that it was formed based on the voices of our constituents,” said DART Commission Chair and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen. “The significant feedback we received this spring is shaping the map you see now. As we enter this next phase, we need a high level of engagement, so our future transit system reflects the needs and priorities of DART’s member communities.”

“Reimagine DART is about more than changing bus routes — it’s about building a transit network that maximizes our resources and delivers the services our region values most,” said Amanda Wanke, DART CEO. “Designing a new network that prioritizes ridership allows people to travel farther, faster than they can today, making the service more useful for more people in central Iowa.”

DART seeks broad input on the Draft Network because public transit is a public service for all residents. DART’s ridership increased to 3.75 million trips last year. 60% of riders use DART to get to work. These rides are essential to the region’s economy – staffing hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other businesses residents depend on and enjoy. Many DART riders have lower income, have a disability or do not have a valid driver’s license or car in their household, which means DART is often their only option to travel.

DART is asking riders and residents to visit reimagineDARTdsm.com to view the map of the proposed new network, details of how service will be delivered and bus stop locations, then give their feedback. Central Iowans can also attend one of nine public meetings throughout September to learn more and ask questions.

All input collected will be shared with the DART Commission and considered as the network is finalized. The earliest new routes would take effect is summer 2026.

About the Reimagine DART Proposed New Bus Network

DART staff worked with consultants and traffic planners from several of DART’s member communities to draft the new network based on public input and this direction from DART’s governing board, the DART Commission:

Prioritize high ridership for the region overall, with fewer routes that have more frequent service, with coverage service in Ankeny, Altoona and Clive.

Maintain 90% of DART’s current total hours of service to limit property tax growth for the next few years.

To align with this direction, the new bus network features:

10 main routes along the busiest streets of the region, with buses running more often and more consistently throughout the day and week.

Timed transfers at DART Central Station and bus stops spaced farther apart speed up travel time and increase efficiency in the system.

Updated service hours reduce service at times when ridership is the lowest.

Three microtransit zones that provide transit access to more places in less dense suburban areas.

Compared with DART’s current bus network, the new network would increase the number of residents and jobs near any transit service and near frequent 15-minute service. The average resident would be able to reach 21% more jobs within 45 minutes compared to the existing transit network.