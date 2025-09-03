CultureALL’s night of dance is a tribute to the many cultures living in Iowa 9/3/2025
DES MOINES, IA – CultureALL invites Iowans to participate in a milestone event – an evening of community dancing at the CultureALL BALL on September 20, 2025, 8 to 11 PM at the Hilton in downtown Des Moines.
The event line-up features 20 cultures and 15 performances, 4 real-time dance lessons, a fashion experience, global bazaar with pop-up street performances, interactive live art, and culinary flavors inspired by local chefs.
“This is definitely not a sit down and watch event,” notes Sherry Gupta, CultureALL’s founder and one of the organizers. “This will be a high-energy, discovery-filled experience. No passport required—just an open mind, a willing spirit, and a love for community.”
Gupta explains that the BALL is a tribute of respect for the many people, heritages, and beliefs who add to the region’s prosperity. She acknowledges that some people are experiencing hardships right now, which makes an event like this so important. “We all need to recalibrate our commitment to each other and realign as neighbors.”
For two decades, CultureALL has brought Iowans of all ages face-to-face with their neighbors.
“Our goal is simple,” notes Gupta. “The more experience we have participating in other cultures, the more skilled we are about interacting with differences.”
Since 2005, CultureALL presenters from 90 distinct cultures have presented 16,500 programs in 75 communities across Iowa, impacting half a million participants (538,025).
For tickets and more information about the CultureALL BALL, visit https://events.humanitix.com/cultureall-ball or contact Jessie Orton.