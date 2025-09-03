Just Released

CultureALL’s night of dance is a tribute to the many cultures living in Iowa‬ ‭

DES MOINES, IA‬‭ – CultureALL invites Iowans to participate‬‭ in a milestone event – an evening‭ of community dancing at the CultureALL BALL on September 20, 2025, 8 to 11 PM at the‬ Hilton in downtown Des Moines.‬

‭The event line-up features 20 cultures and 15 performances, 4 real-time dance lessons, a fashion‬ experience, global bazaar with pop-up street performances, interactive live art, and culinary‬ flavors inspired by local chefs.‬

‭ “This is definitely not a sit down and watch event,” notes Sherry Gupta, CultureALL’s founder‬ and one of the organizers. “This will be a high-energy, discovery-filled experience. No passport‬ required—just an open mind, a willing spirit, and a love for community.”‬

‭Gupta explains that the BALL is a tribute of respect for the many people, heritages, and beliefs‬ who add to the region’s prosperity. She acknowledges that some people are experiencing‬ hardships right now, which makes an event like this so important. “We all need to recalibrate our‬ commitment to each other and realign as neighbors.”‬

For two decades, CultureALL has brought Iowans of all ages face-to-face with their neighbors.‬

‭ “Our goal is simple,” notes Gupta. “The more experience we have participating in other cultures,‬ the more skilled we are about interacting with differences.”‬

Since 2005, CultureALL presenters from 90 distinct cultures have presented 16,500 programs in‬ 75 communities across Iowa, impacting half a million participants (538,025).‬

‭ For tickets and more information about the CultureALL BALL, visit‬‭ https://events.humanitix.com/cultureall-ball‬‭ or contact‬‭ Jessie Orton.‬