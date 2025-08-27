Skate DSM Announces the 5th Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open

Skate DSM Announces the 5th Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open8/27/2025
Featuring a New Partnership with USA Skateboarding
August 28–30, 2025 | Free & Open to the Public
DES MOINES, IA — Skate DSM is proud to announce the return of the Des Moines Streetstyle Open (SSO) for its fifth year, taking place August 28–30 across iconic locations in downtown Des Moines. For the first time, SSO is partnering with USA Skateboarding to elevate this already beloved event into a national platform for amateur and professional skaters alike.
The Streetstyle Open is not your average skate contest—it’s a multi-day festival that moves from spot to spot, combining grassroots street skating with world-class competition. Skaters will compete at legendary local spots including Principal Park, Cowles Commons, the Central Library, and the Lauridsen Skatepark. Events will include cash-for-tricks contests, Red Bull’s Best Trick, and traditional street and park competitions with men’s and women’s divisions.
Some of the world’s best skaters will descend on Des Moines, including: Thrasher Skater of the Year Leo Romero, Caswell Berry, Julian Christianson, John Dilorenzo, Josh Douglas, Jhancarlos Gonzales, Olympian Jake Ilardi, Tyler Kirshenbaum, Secret Lynn, Trent McClung, Nine Club Host Chris Roberts, Clint Walker, Jake Yanko, and many, many more. A full list can be found here: https://skatedsm.org/meet-rad-humans/.
“We’re excited to keep pushing the Des Moines Streetstyle Open to new levels with more locations, new contest formats, and the same incredible energy from pro and amateur skaters alike,” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM.
Additionally, Skate DSM is excited to partner with KultureCity and SkaterApolis to provide a Sensory Activation Vehicle to this year’s event. The SAV will allow guests with sensory needs a refuge to escape the crowds and relax. Also, look for a demo from some of the amazing adaptive skaters on Saturday, August 30 at Lauridsen Skatepark.
The entire weekend is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Fans can enjoy live skating, music, vendors, food, and merch at Lauridsen Skatepark and surrounding locations.
Check out this recap video from 2024. Full event schedule is listed below. Learn more about the event: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.
Event Details:
Wednesday, August 27
Welcome to Town Party
Up-Down Arcade Bar
500 E. Locust St
7:00 p.m.
100% of all token sales from 5:00p.m. – 10:00p.m. go to benefit Skate DSM’s Get on Board Project which provides skateboards and helmets to kids in need.
Thursday, August 28
Bump to Ledge Contest
Principal Park Coa Concession Stand
1 Line Dr
5:00 p.m.
Game of S.K.A.T.E.
Principal Park Hy-Vee Mezzanine
1 Line Dr
6:00 p.m.
“SECT” Video Premiere by Mirza Jasarovic
Varsity Cinema
1207 25th St
8:00 p.m.
Streetstyle Open After-Party
Ernie’s Boondock
440 East Grand Ave
8:00 p.m.
Friday, August 29
Open Park & Street Contest Qualifiers
Lauridsen Skatepark
901 2nd Ave
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Featuring both men’s & women’s divisions, food trucks, beverage vendors, event merchandise, and more!
Hill Bomb & Skate Contests
4th St & Park St
4:00 p.m.
Line Contest
Cowles Commons
221 Walnut St
5:00 p.m.
Red Bull Best Trick Contest
221 Walnut St
5:00 p.m.
Streetstyle Open After-Party
Maggie’s Rumble Room
1430 2nd Ave
9:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 30
Open Park & Street Contest Finals
Lauridsen Skatepark
901 2nd Ave
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Featuring both men’s & women’s divisions, food trucks, beverage vendors, event merchandise, and more!
Adaptive Demo
Lauridsen Skatepark
901 2nd Ave
11:00 a.m. (approximate)
Skateboard & Helmet Giveaway
Lauridsen Skatepark
901 2nd Ave
12:30 p.m.
Red Bull Best Trick Contest
Lauridsen Skatepark
901 2nd Ave
2:00 p.m.
Stair Set Hubba Contest
Community Choice Convention Center West Plaza
833 5th Ave
5:00 p.m.
Stair Set with Kicker Contest
Central Library Pocket Park
1000 Grand Ave
6:00 p.m.
Streetstyle Open After-Party Presented by Subsect Skate Shop
xBk Live
1159 24th St
8:00 p.m.
Featuring music from Jody Arndt & the Howler. Additionally, Skate DSM will crown the Streetstyle Open MVP.
To learn more, go to DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.