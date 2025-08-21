Just Released

Great news from the Iowa Society, Sons of the American Revolution

As the country makes plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution the Iowa Society, Sons of the American Revolution have announced a unique kick-off event.

At 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at the Revolutionary War Monument on the State of Iowa Capitol Grounds that is south of the Iowa State Capital the public is invited to join in a recognition of the 41st name being added to the monument.

Matrom Elmore, 1757-1840 was a native of Virginia who volunteered and served no less than 4 times between 1779 and 1782 in both Virginia and Kentucky. He moved to the Iowa Territory and appeared in the 1840 census six years before Iowa Statehood. Mr. Elmore was also said to have been the first regular Baptist preacher of the Lee County neighborhood in the late 1830’s.

Recent research, documentation, and approval by the Veteran’s Administration and the Iowa Department of Administrative Services led to the engraving of the name of this veteran who joins the 40 other documented veterans previously listed.

Descendants of Elmore and other listed veterans still reside in Iowa and will join with Color Guards from all military eras as well as representatives of other historic, patriotic, civic, and educational organizations.